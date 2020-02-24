x
Capitals acquire Kovalchuk from Canadiens for 3rd-rounder

The Capitals made the move to get another top-nine forward hours after their second victory in eight games.
Feb 19, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; Russia forward Ilya Kovalchuk (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Finland in the men's ice hockey quarterfinals during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Bolshoy Ice Dome. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-172992 ORIG FILE ID: 20140219_jla_am8_107.jpg

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals have acquired winger Ilya Kovalchuk in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. 

Washington sent a 2020 third-round pick to Montreal for Kovalchuk. 

Montreal will retain 50% of Kovalchuk’s $700,000 salary and cap hit.

The 36-year-old has six goals and seven assists in 22 games since joining the Canadiens. 

Kovalchuk becomes the fourth prominent Russian player on the Capitals, joining forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.