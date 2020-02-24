Capitals acquire Kovalchuk from Canadiens for 3rd-rounder

The Capitals made the move to get another top-nine forward hours after their second victory in eight games.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals have acquired winger Ilya Kovalchuk in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Washington sent a 2020 third-round pick to Montreal for Kovalchuk.

The Capitals made the move to get another top-nine forward hours after their second victory in eight games.

Montreal will retain 50% of Kovalchuk’s $700,000 salary and cap hit.

The 36-year-old has six goals and seven assists in 22 games since joining the Canadiens.