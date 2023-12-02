Cumberland Valley grad cheering for Eagles in Super Bowl

Laura Chau is in her rookie season as a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader, and cheering in her first Super Bowl.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland Valley graduate Laura Chau has danced her way to the top.

Ask any one of Laura's former dance coaches and they’ll say nothing but positive things about the young professional.

Her former coach at Cumberland Valley, Linda Richards said over the phone, "It’s no surprise she's excelling and inspiring every dancer that steps into a studio."

“She always just wanted to better herself," said Abby Policastro, owner and director AthElite Dance. “She was always one to lift the team around her. She was always a leader, a better team player, in that, she would encourage some that needed just a little bit more encouragement, help people with choreography.”

Policastro was Laura’s Director of Dance at AthElite in Shiremanstown. Laura was one of the reasons Abby opened her own studio. Laura was one of the first to come to her in high school when Laura had aspirations to be a college dancer. Sure enough, a few years later, Laura was on the sidelines at the University of Pittsburgh.

There were many hours spent in the AthElite Dance Studio, perfecting every move.

Flash forward to today and Laura's ready to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl in her rookie season.

Before even making the team, Laura just finished dancing for the Philadelphia Flyers. She reached out to another coach at AthElite, Red Land graduate Jessica Fought, who spent eight years dancing in the NBA for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

“It’s something as a kid you don’t imagine because, when you’re a child athlete, you play football, basketball, and baseball. That path is kind of paved for you. I want to make varsity, I want to make college, I want to make professional. I want to get out there and be in that Super Bowl, be in that World Series. But, when I was a 9-year-old dancer, no one put that in front of me saying you could dance at the Super Bowl," Fought explained.

Laura never forgot where she came from, in November, she returned to inspire the next class of AthElite dancers, coming back to studio where she took her talent to the next level.

“Every step of the way, we’ve been following her because we’re just so proud and every playoff game, oh she’s closer, she’s closer. I remember that feeling being in playoffs because it’s win or go home and you’re so nervous, but you’re so excited. Then, it came down to the NFC championship and I was like 'no way!'" said Fought.

“I’m just so proud of Laura. I’m so proud of her and her work ethic. This is what she wanted and I’m so glad she’s flying with the Eagles," said Policastro.