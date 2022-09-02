In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects ... anyone but Harden

Kevin Durant kept passing on James Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him with the last pick.

Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden on the day their partnership in Brooklyn ended.

Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft, which aired on TNT, until LeBron James had to take him with the last pick.

James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.

When it came time to make the final selection between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Harden, Durant cited that he would need size in the middle for his team.

At that time, the NBA on TNT crew burst into some laughter around the selection while James had to hide his face with a clipboard as he, too, laughed:

After the selection, LeBron asked, "James, he hasn't played, is he healthy?"