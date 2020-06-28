Minor League Baseball still in holding pattern

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While Major League Baseball is gearing up for camp next week, Minor League Baseball teams are still waiting to hear about their 2020 season.

The Harrisburg Senators find it hard to believe that there will be any Eastern League baseball this year. FOX43 caught up with Senators President Kevin Kulp to talk about the contact with the MiLB teams during the MLB negotiations, the impact of the potential loss of a whole season, and the outlook of teams moving forward.