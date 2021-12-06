Manheim Township's Strunk reflects on athletics and adversity in '20-'21 season | Sunday Sitdown

It's more than fair to say there was plenty of adversity in high school athletics this past year and there was always something going on behind the scenes.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Athletic Director Jason Strunk's school year started in Texas as the pandemic kept him from moving to Lancaster in time.

Once he arrived, he kept his head on a swivel, as many athletic directors had to do during the 2020-2021 school year.

COVID-19 played a huge role in what would and wouldn't happen and Strunk discusses what it was like for athletic departments, as well as his 'go-team,' on a daily basis during the global pandemic.