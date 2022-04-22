Former Northeastern QB Marcus Josey runs for national cancer award

Marcus Josey is campaigning to win the Leukemia Lymphoma Society Man of the Year award.

YORK, Pa. — Former Northeastern star Quarterback Marcus Josey has been nominated for the 2022 Leukemia Lymphoma Society Man of the Year award.

Josey is a Leukemia survivor of his own, and is now campaigning to raise money for pediatric blood cancer research.

The now Gettysburg University senior is making his rounds in the York area with one goal in mind.

“I set a goal of about $100,000 to raise for blood cancer research and to reach that goal would be an honor to me," explained Josey.

"It would be amazing to me not only because I’m doing it for a good cause, but it is really personal to me as well. When I was 17, I was diagnosed with leukemia and to me this is just one way I can give back to people who went to similar things that I went through," Josey said.

His message is simply to never go through pain without a purpose, and it's something that has quickly resonated with the community.

That includes groups like the Thunderguard's Motorcycle Club. Josey recently shared his story at a bike blessing with the group.

“It’s a great thing for him to come out here and to be able to share with others," said Thunderguard's Chair Frank Salcedo.

"We have some people that are going through that struggle with our club so to have him here with that positivity and just listen to him say what he went through and if that doesn’t motivate you what else could do it,” Salcedo said.

Josey's campaign ends on June 10 where the winner will be announced.