Three thoughts after the Eagles acquire Chauncey Gardner-Johnson | Locked On Eagles

Here are three key takeaways after digesting the Eagles' latest splash move.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continued to back up his reputation as the NFL’s most trade-happy executive.

Roseman and the Eagles agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints, acquiring 24-year-old defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a seventh round pick for a fifth and a sixth round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It was a vintage, late summer move from Roseman, who significantly upgraded his safety talent after releasing both Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt in back-to-back days. Both were expected to be featured players at the position this season, but Philadelphia did not want to settle, replacing them with Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson was the missing piece

It was hard to find many weaknesses on the Eagles roster after the moves they made this offseason.

After adding Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and James Bradberry to the defense, safety was the only position without any proven playmakers.

That has been the case ever since the organization moved on from Malcolm Jenkins after the 2019 season.

The Eagles may have finally replaced Jenkins by tapping back into the New Orleans safety well to get Gardner-Johnson. Like Jenkins, Gardner-Johnson provides versatility as a defensive back that can be used as a deep safety in zone coverage, a man-to-man slot defender, and as a player that can be used in the box.

This kind of player is crucial for modern defenses and the Eagles haven’t had one in years.

Will the Eagles extend Gardner-Johnson’s contract?

Many are wondering why the Saints would part ways with a player in his prime for just a few late round picks.

The main reason is Gardner-Johnson’s expiring contract.

According to reports, the two sides were not close on a potential extension, and a deal didn’t look like it would get done any time soon.

The Eagles took advantage of that situation, giving up very little in terms of draft value for the former Florida Gators standout. But, do they envision Gardner-Johnson as simply a 2022 rental? Or is he viewed as a long-term piece of the defensive core?

The defense had little in both short term, and long term potential pieces at safety.

Gardner-Johnson is only three seasons into his career.

Odds are the Eagles will want to go about things similar to when they traded for WR A.J. Brown and get an extension done, continuing to take advantage of a salary cap that doesn’t currently have a massive quarterback contract on the books.

Jalen Hurts….the pressure is on

After adding Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles may not have a weak link starting on either side of the ball.

On paper, they look like a legitimate contender.

Can quarterback Jalen Hurts get this team to reach that potential?

His floor has always been high. Even if the Eagles get the 2021 version of Hurts, they can be a very good team. But if he can show he is no longer a limited passer, as he was a year ago, winning a Super Bowl in 2022 is a very realistic goal.

Think of it this way: The Eagles roster is like a formula one race car. It has the potential to go nearly 200 miles per hour. Hurts is the driver. We know he can drive the car in a lower gear. He has proven he can get it to let’s say 100 miles per hour. But can he control the car at 200 and fully maximize its capabilities? Can he keep it on the tracks?