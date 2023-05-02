Strong bonds continue to be added into the Philadelphia locker room | Locked On Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles now appear to have one of the healthiest cultures and locker rooms in the NFL.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — After years of anonymous sources criticizing teammates, coaches, and front office members behind their backs, the Philadelphia Eagles now appear to have one of the healthiest cultures and locker rooms in the NFL.

Led by head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have formed close bonds from top to bottom, both on and off the field. There is a genuine feel to this group that also has an incredible work ethic and accountability. Not just from the veterans, but from the young core as well.

The 2022 Eagles don’t make the Super Bowl without this movement of always raising the standard. Having everyone on the same page, with the same goal in mind.

The front office continued to try and strengthen that culture during the 2023 NFL Draft with the picks and trades made over the weekend.

The “Philadelphia Bulldogs” jokes were flying around the internet after general manager Howie Roseman selected three more Georgia prospects in pass-rushers Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, as well as cornerback Kelee Ringo. Along with his trade for Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, Roseman has now added six former Bulldogs in the last two draft weekends. Adding top prospects that played for perhaps the best college football defense of all time isn’t a bad on-field strategy, but it also helps continue to strengthen this culture.

They want a tight-knit locker room that will hold each other accountable. What better way to do that than to add teammates that have been through it all before? Players that have won championships together.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

It is a huge reason why Roseman felt comfortable trading up for Carter with the 9th overall pick despite off-the-field concerns. He will have Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo as support systems. Not to mention the veteran leaders like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, as well as the other young leaders that set the tone like Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown.

They set themselves up to take the risk of potentially being the most talented prospect in this class, regardless of position.

If Carter can’t make it in Philadelphia, he isn’t going to make it anywhere.

Roseman did this with Alabama teammates too when he drafted Smith and Landon Dickerson in 2021 to reunite with Hurts.

It isn’t just former college teammates he is bringing back together. Last year he traded for Brown who was best friends off the field with Hurts. He also added two former high school teammates this offseason in Swift and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus who both played at St. Joes Prep in Philadelphia.

If the Eagles don’t make another deep run in 2023, teammates not getting along or holding each other accountable won’t be a reason for the regression. This locker room was already one of the closest in the NFL.