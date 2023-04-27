Eagles acquire third round pick as result of Cardinals tampering violation

To resolve the matter between the clubs, they agreed to swap third rounds picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals will receive the Eagles' 2024 fifth-rounder.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will be picking earlier than expected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team announced that as a result of a self-reported tampering violation by the Arizona Cardinals, the teams will swap third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Arizona will acquire Philadelphia's 2024 fifth-round pick.

According to the announcement from the Eagles, the Cardinals self-reported to the NFL that the team's general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship game in January.

The Cardinals eventually hired Gannon.

The statement notes that that period of time is one in which contact is not permitted under the league's anti-tampering policy.

As a resolution to the matter, the Eagles will be picking earlier in the third round of this year's draft.

It's the latest in a string of bad news for the Cardinals management. Former Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough recently filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating in a burner phone scheme in 2018.