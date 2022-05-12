The NFL’s most complete offense resides in Philadelphia | Locked On Eagles

The 2022 Eagles are the sixth team ever to have at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns through 12 games.

PHILADELPHIA — One could make the argument that there are teams that throw the football better than the Philadelphia Eagles.

One could also make the case that there are teams who run the football better than the Philadelphia Eagles too.

But one thing that is almost impossible to argue right now is that the Philadelphia Eagles' offense is the most complete and balanced unit the NFL has to offer.

Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and the offensive line showed a week ago in a Sunday night shootout with the Green Bay Packers that just like in 2021, they can be the most dominating rushing attack in the league whenever they want to be. Hurts, Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott combined for 363 total rushing yards on the night. That was the most yards on the ground the Eagles have produced since the 1940s.

But unlike the 2021 season, the Eagles don’t need to be a run-heavy team to win games. A week after posting nearly 400 rushing yards, Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith reigned fire down on the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s blowout 35-10 victory. Hurts had a season-high 380 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were 20+ yards downfield.

Meanwhile, Brown and Smith became the first Eagles WR duo to both have over 100 receiving yards in a game since 2013, nine years ago when DeSean Jackson and Riley Cooper met that milestone.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, it was only the third time in the last 90 seasons that an offense has rushed for 350+ yards, and then passed for 350+ yards in back to back weeks. They are the sixth team ever to have at least 20 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns through 12 games.

There is so much credit to go around for this near-perfect, complete group. General manager Howie Roseman built an incredible support system around Hurts. An elite offensive line, perhaps the best trip of weapons in the league, and a deep backfield. Brown, Smith, and Sanders are on pace to become the first trio in franchise history to all eclipse 1,000 receiving or rushing yards in the same season. If Dallas Goedert didn’t get hurt, he wouldn’t be far behind.

Hurts working on his game within the pocket has been an even bigger story that has led to this success. He has managed to remain one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football, while also becoming a near-elite passer when it comes to ball placement, overall accuracy, decision making, pocket presence, and aggressiveness downfield.

The Eagles starting QB is on pace to become the first player ever to surpass 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. He has the second most touchdowns of 20+ yards, while also throwing the second fewest interceptions among all starters.

Hurts has 29 total touchdowns and only three interceptions. How can they not give him the MVP award if this continues the rest of the season?

Whatever these games have called for to get a win, the Eagles offense has met the challenge. Need 300+ passing yards? No problem. Need 200 yards on the ground? Easy.

That is why they are the current No. 1 seed in the NFC. That is why they are a Super Bowl favorite, rather than just a playoff contender like they were in past years.