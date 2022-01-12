Give Lane Johnson his flowers | Locked On Eagles

There is no doubt the city of Philadelphia recognizes the importance of Lane Johnson to this team, but he deserves even more respect than he is getting.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have the best offensive tackle in football.

The team boasts not just the best right tackle in football, but the best overall tackle the NFL has to offer: Lane Johnson.

Maybe it is because he plays on the right side of the line, which has traditionally been seen as the less important tackle position.

Maybe it is because of the other elite players the Philadelphia Eagles have had in the trenches over the last decade took the attention away.

Whatever the reason is, the fact of the matter remains Johnson is one of the most underrated stars the NFL has to offer, and he deserves his flowers.

The run Johnson has been on in 2021 and 2022 has rarely ever been replicated. Incredibly enough, he has not given up a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Two years.

Johnson hasn’t given up a sack in two years.

How are more people not talking about this?

To be that flawless on the right side where many star pass rushers now line up the majority of the time?

Historic.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE LOCKED ON EAGLES PODCAST: Apple // Google Podcasts // Spotify // Stitcher // TuneIn

Comparing it to the other great runs offensive lineman have had, Johnson ends up fifth all-time in consecutive pass plays without giving up a sack at 808 total snaps through 24 games.

He is the only player in 2022 that hasn’t allowed a single sack or QB hit. That includes tackles, guards, and centers. And yet, Pro Football Focus didn’t even have him inside the top 10 highest graded offensive lineman a week ago.

What is it about Johnson some don’t get? Is he seen as a product of offensive lines littered with Hall-of-Farmers and young stars?

While it is true that he has played with all-time greats like Brandon Brooks, Evan Mathis, Jason Peters, and Jason Kelce, there has also been more instability next to him at right guard than any position up front.

Brooks dealt with many serious injuries and mental health issues from 2018 to 20201. Backups consistently were coming in-and-out of the lineup to play alongside Johnson.

The Oklahoma product has also had to overcome a lot of his own adversity as well. Johnson dealt with serious ankle injuries in 2019 and 2020 that always had him playing below 100%. He received surgery on the injury after the 2020 season but it still affected him last year despite the successful season.

“I was at the point, I don’t know if I could play anymore because I couldn’t push off my left foot,” Johnson said during a press conference during training camp. “And you’ll see from the tape the beginning of last year, I couldn’t really run block the way I’m used to, where I’m used to playing. I can still get it done, but not as effectively.”

Johnson also dealt with anxiety and depression issues in 2021 that kept him out of three games.

That is a lot to overcome and still produce at a near perfect level. But, that is exactly what he is doing.

It isn’t a coincidence that Johnson has been a staple of this core over the last five years, and the Eagles have been able to beat difficult odds over and over again. You need players that are tested like this and can pull through.

There is no doubt the city of Philadelphia recognizes the importance of Lane Johnson to this team, but he deserves even more respect than he is getting.