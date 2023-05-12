Harrisburg skateboarder Evan Goss Baker making waves in the skating scene

Baker has racked up multiple local endorsements while trying to achieve his dream of going pro.

STEELTON, Pa. — Since he was a child it's been a dream of Evan Goss Baker's to become a professional skateboarder. Now, at 25, the dream is starting to become more of a reality.

His second home is the skatepark and every day he strives to make his goals come true.

"I wanted to be professional since I was younger so it's kind of playing catch up now," said Baker "It's just not forgetting the dream and believing in it."

His skating reels have quickly made the rounds. He currently has sponsorships with big-name companies like Vans, as well as many local businesses.

Bakers has become a staple in the Harrisburg area, and as he continues to gain recognition, he wants to continue to put Harrisburg on the map.

"A couple of old heads took care of me and raised me in a way," said Baker. "It was always me trying to fulfill that dream and represent Harrisburg and just try to make the most out of it."

The skatepark is only part of his routine. Baker also practices on the abundant architecture that Harrisburg has to offer.

He's worked hard to get to this moment but he knows more work is left to be done.

"I just want to do the best that I can," Baker told FOX43. "I think people acknowledge that and see those things but there [are] definitely ways to get better."

Not only is he a staple in the local skating community, but he's also an inspiration to others.