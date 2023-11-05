Bears net overtime win to beat Hartford in Game One

Hershey scores two third period goals, Henrik Borgstrom tallies OT winner as Bears take 1-0 lead in Atlantic Division Championship Series.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears took the ice and went on the attack right away.

They outshot the Wolf Pack 17-3 early on, but the puck doesn’t start going in until the third period.

Down two-zip, defenseman Logan Day shot a blast from the point to cut the deficit in half.

Then, with a little over two minutes to go, it’s Jake Massie from inside the blue line, his wrister ricochets off Connor McMichael for the equalizer and the Bears are in overtime.

In the extra session, it’s the guy coach Nelson inserts into the lineup to replace his injured top-line center Mike Sgarbossa. Henrik Borgstrom electrifies the crowd with the OT winner and the Bears complete the comeback 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.