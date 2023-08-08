ELCO football team takes CPR class ahead of the season to prepare for on-field emergencies

The Raiders took part in a CPR basic training where players and coaches learned the proper techniques.

LEBANON, Pa. — With the offseason training in the rearview for the ELCO football team, there is just one more to take care of. The Raiders football team and coaches participated in a CPR session to get every athlete ready to spring into action.

"It's something that can really impact these kids in their own lives," said ELCO Head Coach Bob Miller. "One of the things we feel is important is that we teach them beyond the football field and we teach them life skills."

The class was taught by local EMT instructor Stephen Zimmerman and the players participated for about 45 minutes. It's an important step to take with the many unknowns on the football field and on the sidelines.

"Football players are known to be the tough guys, the big guys, the better guys out of the school," said Zimmerman. "To know that they have that knowledge and can pass it on down and get people that respect them to get them to want to do it is amazing."

The health of the players and coaches is just as important as the play on the field. Knowing how to handle cardiac issues, even if they are basic, is a huge step in the right direction. Players practiced, looked for pulses and got to perform live chest compressions reps with manikins.

"[It's important] to know that even if something does happen I feel comfortable," said junior linebacker Joshua Blair. "That even if I go down, there is another guy or somebody else who can pick me up and try to keep me alive."