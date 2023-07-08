West York Bulldogs energized on day one of heat acclimation; former head coach Ron Miller returns

The Bulldogs return to the "field" on day one of heat acclimation with new energy from a familiar face.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST YORK, Pa. — The first week of practice for high school football means it's all about the heat acclimation period. For the West York Bulldogs, it's a new season but a familiar face is leading them with the return of head coach Ron Miller.

Mother nature provided a little different feel Monday evening as storms thrashed the area and forced afternoon practices inside. Day one of five straight days of practice in shells to set the tone for the upcoming season.

It may not be full speed ahead but still a lot of excitement for West York senior slot receiver Sherrod Anderson.

"It's been great and we just try to fulfill that each and every day and go 1-0 every day," he told FOX43.

The Bulldog players aren't the only ones excited at West York. A familiar voice is heard calling out, "Let's do one more!"

Ron Miller has returned to the Bulldogs, a program he once guided from 2006 -2014, which includes a 3A District III title in 2008.

"I could tell you, driving in this morning's the first time I've been this nervous probably [since] the first time I have been here," said Miller. "My excitement level is through the roof and it's West York, it's home to me, so I feel great to be back, proud."

What's old is new again, and even indoors there is still work to be done.

"I'm looking around and I'm seeing coaches get after, the players get after it. We're getting better today, in some ways some shape or form we're getting better," Miller added.

Anderson concurs, going hard with every rep. "We want to get better every day, no matter if it's in the heat. If it's in the gym. So you know, just taking that thing seriously," he said.

A new era has a charge in the Dogs, as the players embrace that jolt.

"It is definitely great. It's something that we've been waiting for since February to get here," Anderson told FOX43.

"Definitely the excitement that Coach Miller brings is next to none, actually. So it's a great feeling, great atmosphere and we're ready for August 25," he continued.