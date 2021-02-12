Lebanon native Derek Fisher signs minor league deal with Minnesota Twins

Cedar Crest High School graduate Derek Fisher, 28, has signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

A Lebanon County native is on the move again, in pursuit of establishing himself again at the Major League in his baseball career.

Cedar Crest High School graduate Derek Fisher, 28, has signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to reports.

The transaction was able to be completed amid the MLB lockout as minor league deals are not subject to the transactions freeze.

Drafted as the 37th overall pick in 2014 by the Houston Astros after attending the University of Virginia, Fisher was also traded in 2019 to the Blue Jays after helping the Astros win the World Series in 2017.

So far in his Major League career, the left-handed swinging Fisher has struggled at the plate, hitting only .195 with 17 home runs over 466 plate appearances.

However, at the Triple-A level, Fisher had hit .289 with 50 home runs over 1,053 plate appearances with a .379 on-base percentage, showing much more consistency over a longer period of time before this season.

Hamstring and calf injuries limited Fisher to 25 games at Triple-A, where he struggled, and only four games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

Fisher has played primarily off the bench in his five-year Major League career, never appearing in more than 57 games in a season or totaling more than 167 plate appearances.

Most of his appearances defensively have come in left field, but Fisher has also appeared in center and right field over his four seasons.