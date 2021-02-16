Lebanon native Derek Fisher traded to Milwaukee Brewers

This is the second time Fisher has been traded in his young MLB career.

MILWAUKEE — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2.

A Lebanon County native is on the move again after being traded for the second time in his Major League Baseball career.

Cedar Crest High School graduate Derek Fisher, 27, has been traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Milwaukee Brewers the teams announced.

Drafted as the 37th overall pick in 2014 by the Houston Astros after attending the University of Virginia, Fisher was also traded in 2019 to the Blue Jays after helping the Astros win the World Series in 2017.

So far in his Major League career, the left-handed swinging Fisher has struggled at the plate, hitting only .194 with 17 home runs over 458 plate appearances.

However, at the Triple-A level, Fisher has hit .289 with 50 home runs over 1,053 plate appearances with a .379 on-base percentage, showing much more consistency over a longer period of time.

Fisher has played primarily off the bench in his four-year Major League career, never appearing in more than 57 games in a season or totaling more than 167 plate appearances.

Most of his appearances defensively have come in left field, but Fisher has also appeared in center and right field over his four seasons.

Now, he will have to battle the likes of Billy McKinney, Corey Ray, and others to earn a spot on the Brewers roster out of Spring Training.