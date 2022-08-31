Remembering the 'Pink Panther'; Detrich sweeps twin 20s | Fast Lane

Posse puts on a show during All-Stars visit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A sea of pink rolled through the Pigeon Hills on Saturday.

It’s been nine years since the racing community lost a racer, a fabricator and a family man. Kramer Williamson from Palmyra, Lebanon County found success in anything he got behind the wheel.

“My dad was very humble and didn’t acknowledged himself as one of the best. Now looking at his legacy and what he has done for sprint car racing in the area, it’s incredible to see. It was everything in his life. This entire shop was his life," said Felecia Williamson, Kramer's daughter.

Williamson built his own race cars from the ground up. He not only raced with the best but the 2008 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee was one of the best in the business. A true Pennsylvania Posse member, he beat the World of Outlaws in their first sanctioned National Open at Williams Grove in 1978 and won races in three different countries.

“There’s a lot of 'OG’s' in the sport that you have to respect and did a lot of stuff their way, it was a lot tougher back then. There’s a younger generation that we have to keep updated and appreciate the past on what they had to do," said Kurt Williamson, Kramer's son.

Racing was always a family deal in the Williamson household. They didn’t take vacations because they were always at the track, together.

“My dad was a very talented man both driving, fabricating and he was a great family man too. He made sure to incorporate his family into his love and allowed my mom, my brother, and I to all fall in love with racing," said Felecia Williamson.

But, a question that's on most minds that never got to see Kramer race, what made the 'Pink Panther' get his nickname?

How about pink mustang he had in high school.

“In those days, you had the Black Bandit and the Pink Panther and the Pocket Rocket," said Kurt.

The last car Kramer built, he raced at Williams Grove the night before his accident. It wasn’t easy for the Williamson’s to return back to the track, let alone, back to the track where the accident took place- at Lincoln Speedway.

“It’s still hard. There’s definitely the moments you have at the track," said Felecia Williamson.

As Sharon, Kramer's widow, remembers her late husband, she’s in a fight of her own. An autoimmune disorder attacked her kidneys during the World Finals in 2019. She has been on dialysis for three years and currently waits on the transplant list.

“Mom loves coming to the races. Nothing more than Kurt and I could ever want for her is to be at the races with us. It’s like I said, a family thing for us. So, we’re trying to get her a kidney as soon as we can," said Felecia.

More information on how you can be a match can be found here or by calling UPMC Transplant Services at 877-778-6110 or 717-231-8700.

Kramer Klash

The third annual Kramer Klash worked in two ways: remembering a hall of famer while also giving back to drivers.

Kramer’s son Kurt works for Buch Motorsports. The driver behind the No. 13, Justin Peck has been vying for that Kramer Klash feature win, coming oh so close in 2021.

But first, on Friday night, bring out the brooms for the Pa. Posse, they sweep the All-Stars at the Grove. Danny Dietrich swept the twin 20s with Brent Marks and Lance Dewease swapping second and third in both races.

To Lincoln on Saturday night, it wouldn’t be a Kramer Klash without Kramer’s daughter Felecia taking a few pace laps around the track in the last car he built.

The family brought a little pizzazz to the dash draw. How about a tricycle race to figure out the dash line up? They even get young fans involved.

He won three in a row before the Grove, Peck picked up his first Kramer Klash, racing the throw back helmet honoring his crew member Kurt’s late father, Kramer.

An emotional week for the team winning at Bridgeport where Jason Leffler lost his life racing in 2013 and now, Lincoln.

Macri wires at Bedford

Anthony Macri hoped in the Sam McGee Motorsports No. 11 this week to fill in for Parker Price-Miller, as he's sidelined after an injury at Knoxville. Marci picked up the win Sunday at Bedford. He won last and finished second at the track three years ago. Definitely a track Macri feels comfortable at.

Special Awards for the Kramer Klash 2022:

· $500 QuickTime from Hamm-Reilly Enterprises

· $50 cash from W.C Eshenaur & Son and $100 BMRS certificate for each heat race winner

· $500 for Last Lap Pass award from W.C. Eshenaur & Son for anyone making a last-lap pass for the win in the A Main

· $200 JimBob Designs Slightly Below Average Award (Slowest car in qualifying to transfer through their heat race)

· $100 BMRS certificates for the last qualifier in the heat race

· $100 BMRS certificate for the B-Main winner

· $100 BMRS certificate for the first non-qualifier in the B-Main

· Hoosier Tire Certificate for the Dash Winner

· $500 for the Hard Charger in the A Main from Bobby Gerhart

· $273 for 2nd place finisher

· $173 for 3rd, 7th, 13th, 17th, and last place finisher

· $100 Kear’s Speed Shop certificate for 4th place

· $73 for 5th place finisher

· Bell bag and hat to the highest finishing Bell athlete

· $50 K1 RaceGear certificates for top finishing K1 athletes

· 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers will receive a certificate from Maxwell Industries and Penske Racing Shocks