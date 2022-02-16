x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Slowed by hamstring, Harden to make Sixers debut Feb 25

James Harden was introduced in Philadelphia on Tuesday following last week’s blockbuster trade.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden holds up his new jersey after taking questions from the media at a press conference at the NBA basketball team's facility, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden has an MVP and several scoring titles on his mantle – and now he’s ready to add a championship trophy. 

Harden was introduced in Philadelphia on Tuesday following last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled former 76ers guard Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden. 

In 12 seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn, the 32-year-old Harden has made 10 All-Star teams, won the 2018 MVP and earned three scoring titles. 

Harden has been slowed by a hamstring injury recently. 

He's set to make his Sixers debut on Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Beijing Rewind, Feb. 15: US stunned in hockey quarterfinal