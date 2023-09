Here's a look at the scores and highlights from across Central Pennsylvania's high school football action in Week 6.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Share your high school football pictures and videos by texting them to 717-843-0043!

It's the sixth week of High School Football in 2023 in Central Pennsylvania.

Here's a look back at the night that was.

Ephrata



Garden Spot

The FOX43 News team is traveling across Central Pennsylvania capturing games!