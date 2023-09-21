High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week: Lampeter-Strasburg visits Cocalico in mid-season showdown

The Pioneers and Eagles are both off to solid starts this season. They meet Friday night in Denver in a L-L League Section 4 clash.

DENVER, Pa. — This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is a key midseason clash between Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 rivals Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico.

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. in Denver. FOX43 will be live from Cocalico High School to set up the game and all of Friday night's other action.

Here's a look at both teams.

ABOUT LAMPETER-STRASBURG: The Pioneers are one of three undefeated teams in left in Section 4, joining perennial powerhouse Wyomissing and Elco in a tie for first place (Cocalico is 3-1 overall, but is also part of the logjam at the top of the section).

Coached by Victor Ridenour, L-S has rolled to impressive victories over Solanco (45-7), Penn Manor (24-0), Kennard-Dale (63-0) and Donegal (50-6) while racking up an average of 374 yards per game.

Running back Jonathan Mellinger (53 carries, 590 yards, eight TDs) leads a powerful rushing attack that averages 276 yards per game. Mellinger currently ranks fifth among the league's rushing leaders.

Pioneer QB Trent Wagner has completed 23 of 46 passes for 390 yards and five TDs, with two interceptions.

The L-S defense ranks second in the L-L League in yards allowed, yielding just 104 yards per game. The Pioneers have also given up a league-low 13 total points this season.

ABOUT COCALICO: The Eagles are riding a three-game winning streak after dropping a somewhat surprising 17-14 decision to Warwick in their season opener. Since that loss, Cocalico has reeled off blowout wins over Solanco (49-14), Manheim Central (48-28), and Octorara (49-14).

What's been the difference during the Eagles' hot streak? They've done a better job of overcoming their mistakes. Cocalico turned the ball over three times in its season-opening loss to Warwick -- a game that saw them blow a 14-0 lead in the second half.

The turnovers have continued over the course of their winning streak -- the Eagles gave the ball away twice against Solanco and once each in wins over Central and Octorara -- but Cocalico has overcome that issue in typical Eagles fashion: by running the ball and controlling the clock.

The Eagles are averaging 319 yards per game on the ground, led by Sam Steffy (470 yards, seven TDs). RB Aaryn Longenecker (249 yards, four TDs) and QB Josh Myer (243 yards, six TDs) have been effective ball carriers as well.