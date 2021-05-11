Penn State visits Maryland Saturday; here's what you need to know

The No. 22/23 Nittany Lions are trying to snap a three-game losing streak and hope to avenge last year's 35-19 loss to the Terps in 2020.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No. 22/23 Penn State will try to snap its three-game losing streak Saturday with a Big Ten road game at Maryland.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on FS1.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

SERIES HISTORY: This is the 45th meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins in a series that dates back to 1917. Penn State has a 40-3-1 advantage in the series and has won nine of the last 11 games, but Maryland won last year 35-19.

Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, while Maryland followed suit in 2014. Since then, the Nittany Lions have won five of seven meetings.

ABOUT PENN STATE: The Lions suffered their third straight loss at Ohio State last week, falling 33-24. The loss dropped Penn State's record to 5-3.

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington continued their dynamic seasons at Ohio State. Dotson had a career-high 11 catches for 127 yards and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Washington contributed a career-high-tying nine receptions for 108 yards. They also both went over 100 receiving yards against Villanova (Dotson 117, Washington 148). They are the first Penn State receiver duo with multiple 100-yard games in a season since 2014 (DaeSean Hamilton and Geno Lewis).

In 2021, Dotson (60 rec, 690 yards, 6 TD) and Washington (41, 482, 2) are one of three receiver duos with at least 40 receptions and 480 receiving yards among Power Five teams through their first eight games of the season.

Against Ohio State, QB Sean Clifford completed a Penn State record-tying 35 passes on 52 attempts, the fourth-most in a game at Penn State. Clifford, who was injured during Penn State's loss to Iowa and showed signs of discomfort in the loss to Illinois, played a gutsy game against the Buckeyes.

Penn State threw for 361 yards, the eighth-most in a game in the James Franklin era. The Nittany Lions completed 35 passes, the most in a game under Franklin, and attempted 52 passes, the second-most in a game under Franklin.

The Nittany Lions' pass defense has been strong in 2021. Penn State ranks eighth in the country in opponent pass efficiency rating (103.56). The blue and white is allowing 193.9 passing yards per contest, good for 25th in the country. The Nittany Lions hold sixth in the country allowing 5.64 yards per pass attempt and seventh allowing 9.94 yards per completion. Penn State's nine interceptions are good for 22nd in the nation.

ABOUT MARYLAND: The Terps improved to 5-3 with a 38-35 win over Indiana last Saturday. Maryland collected 498 total yards, including 419 through the air. Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26-of-40 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns. Carlos Carriere hauled in eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Challen Faamatau added two rushing touchdowns. Mosiah Nasili-Kite led the Maryland defense with eight tackles, including a sack.

Michael Locksley is in his third full season as Maryland's head coach.

The Terrapins also have wins over West Virginia (30-24), Howard (62-0), Illinois (20-17) and Kent State (37-16).

Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring offense (29.2) and total offense (431.1), while holding second in passing offense (309.2).

Tagovailoa leads the Big Ten with 2,384 passing yards and completions per game (24.75), while sitting second in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards per game (298.0) and passing touchdowns (17).