Penn State's Nov. 13 game against Michigan is now a 'Helmet Stripe' game

Fans in Beaver Stadium can participate in a variation of a White Out when the No. 13 Wolverines visit Happy Valley.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State Athletics is inviting fans that are attending the Michigan game on Nov. 13 to participate in the first-ever "Helmet Stripe Game."

A slight variation of the "White Out," the "Helmet Stripe Game" requires most fans in Beaver Stadium to wear white, but those sitting in sections EEU, EE, WE, and WEU will be asked to wear blue.

The result will resemble the blue stripe on the Nittany Lions' helmets.

🏈 Nov. 13 vs. Michigan 🏈#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ElCwKc3Wa6 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 3, 2021

Penn State’s matchup with the No. 13 Wolverines was originally announced as a Student Section White Out when the 2021 promotions schedule was released in July.

The Lions won their White Out game against Auburn on Sept. 18.