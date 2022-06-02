Penn State has 8 players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The Nittany Lions are second only to Michigan, which has nine player invitations, among Big Ten teams. Georgia leads all teams with 14 players invited.

Eight players from Penn State are listed among the 324 prospects that have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The weeklong event allows prospects to meet with NFL front office members and scouts and perform in drills.

With eight players invited, Penn State ranks among the schools with the most NFL Combine prospects. Georgia leads the way with 14 player invitations, while Alabama and Oklahoma have 11 each.

Among Penn State's Big Ten neighbors, Michigan has nine players invited, while Ohio State has seven. No other Big Ten schools have more than four players invited.

The Penn State players invited to attend are:

Jaquan Brisker (6-1, 200-lb. defensive back): An all-conference first team player and All-American, as well as the team MVP on defense, Brisker started all 12 games for Penn State as a senior and racked up 64 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Tariq Castro-Fields (6-0, 194-lb defensive back): An All-Big Ten honorable mention at cornerback, Castro-Fields made 12 starts as a senior and 30 career starts in the secondary overall. He appeared in 52 total games in his Nittany Lion career. In his final season in Happy Valley, Castro-Fields had 32 tackles and broke up six passes.

Jahan Dotson (5-11, 184-lb wide receiver): Penn State's most electrifying offensive player in 2021, Dotson ranks third all-time at Penn State in career receiving touchdowns (23), fourth in receiving yards (2,620) and fourth in receptions (175). He is one of 10 Nittany Lions to reach the 2,000 career receiving yards mark for his career.

Arnold Ebiketie (6-3, 256-lb. defensive end): After transferring to Penn State from Temple for his final college season, Ebiketie made an immediate impact in Happy Valley by racking up 62 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games. His 17 tackles for loss led the Big Ten. Ebiketie was a second-team All-American selection by the FWAA, The Athletic and Phil Steele.

Jesse Luketa (6-3, 247-lb. defensive end): After switching positions from linebacker to defensive end prior to his senior year, Luketa was voted to the All-Big Ten third team after ranking third on the team in tackles for loss (8.5). Luketa racked up 61 total stops in all. He has appeared in 47 career games for Penn State, including 18 starts.

Brandon Smith (6-3, 241-lb. linebacker): He was voted All-Big Ten third team and was a Butkus Award semifinalist at linebacker after racking up 81 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 starts as a senior.

Jordan Stout (6-3, 209-lb. punter): A Ray Guy Award finalist, Stout appeared in 22 games at Penn State, including 12 in his senior year. He split time as a punter and placekicker for the Nittany Lions. Among the three Ray Guy Award finalists, according to Pro Football Focus, was the highest graded punter (93.1).