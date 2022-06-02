Could former Lions find their way to the Eagles | Sunday Sitdown

Locked on Eagles talks Senior Bowl and Eagles 2022 Draft

YORK, Pa. — The countdown to the NFL Draft starts in Mobile, Alabama with the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, showcases the skills of the top college football players up close for the coaches and scouts of NFL teams as they work out and compete in an all-star game.

This year, Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase made the trip to Alabama to get a first hand look at some of the talent.