High School Football: Sites, times set for state playoff semifinals

Central Pennsylvania is down to three teams still standing in the state football playoffs.

In Class 1A, Steelton-Highspire, fresh off an unbelievable 39-33 victory over Old Forge that came with literally no time left on the clock, will host District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle in the state semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Guilfoyle defeated Homer Center 48-13 in the quarterfinals.

Saturday's winner will face either District 10 champion Reynolds (9-0) or District 7 champ Jeannette (9-1) in the state final.

In Class 4A, two-time District 3 champion Lampeter-Strasburg will host District 4 kingpin Jersey Shore in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lampeter. L-S knocked off Lancaster-Lebanon League neighbor Elco 20-3 in the District 3 championship game, which also served as the PIAA quarterfinals. Jersey Shore defeated District 2 champion Crestwood 26-14.

Friday's victor will take on either Thomas Jefferson (8-1) or Oil City (10-0) in the state championship game.

And in Class 6A, Central York, which rolled to an impressive 49-27 triumph over Delaware Valley last Friday, will travel to Altoona High School to take on McDowell in the semifinals. The District 10 champs have yet to see action in the state playoffs; they've advanced through two rounds when their scheduled opponents, Erie and Pittsburgh Central Catholic, were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues in back-to-back weeks.