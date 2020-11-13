x
High School Football: Schedule, scores, highlights for Nov. 13-14

Three playoff games and 13 regular-season games involving Central PA teams are on tap Friday night, with two games set for Saturday, including Central York in States
The 2020 high school football season in Central Pennsylvania has been a long, strange trip, and it continues this weekend with one District 3 championship game, a handful of state playoff games, and, oddly, a slate of a dozen or so regular-season games.

Here's a look at the schedule for this week. FOX43 will have updated scores of all the action as the games progress.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP AND PIAA QUARTERFINALS

Elco (7-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0)

PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Bishop McDevitt (3-1) at Camp Hill (3-2) 

PIAA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Steelton-Highspire (7-0) at Old Forge (5-0)

REGULAR SEASON

McCaskey at Penn Manor

Cedar Crest at Lebanon

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley

Columbia at Pine Grove

Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro

Big Spring at Upper Dauphin

Trinity at West Perry

Hollidaysburg at State College

Bishop McDevitt at Hershey

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

Northern York at Palmyra

Newport at Halifax

Mifflinburg at Line Mountain

SATURDAY'S GAMES

PIAA CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Central York (8-0) at Delaware Valley (5-1), 1 p.m.

