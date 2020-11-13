High School Football: Schedule, scores, highlights for Nov. 13-14

The 2020 high school football season in Central Pennsylvania has been a long, strange trip, and it continues this weekend with one District 3 championship game, a handful of state playoff games, and, oddly, a slate of a dozen or so regular-season games.
Here's a look at the schedule for this week. FOX43 will have updated scores of all the action as the games progress.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP AND PIAA QUARTERFINALS
Elco (7-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0)
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Bishop McDevitt (3-1) at Camp Hill (3-2)
PIAA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
Steelton-Highspire (7-0) at Old Forge (5-0)
REGULAR SEASON
McCaskey at Penn Manor
Cedar Crest at Lebanon
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley
Columbia at Pine Grove
Susquehanna Township at Waynesboro
Big Spring at Upper Dauphin
Trinity at West Perry
Hollidaysburg at State College
Bishop McDevitt at Hershey
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
Northern York at Palmyra
Newport at Halifax
Mifflinburg at Line Mountain
SATURDAY'S GAMES
PIAA CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Central York (8-0) at Delaware Valley (5-1), 1 p.m.