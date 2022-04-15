The USFL's Philadelphia Stars introduced their new mascot, and it's...something

PHILADELPHIA — The USFL's revived Philadelphia Stars introduced their new mascot to the world Friday morning, and it sure is...something.
The spring football league conducted a "Name the Mascot" contest on social media for each of its eight teams.
In the Stars' case, fans were asked to choose between three finalists: Astro, Cosmo, and Blob.
Knowing Philadelphia sports fans and recent social media trends, there was really only one way that contest could go.
So, Stars fans: Meet your new mascot -- Blob.
The winning name captured 65% of the fan voting, according to the team.
Blob is clearly designed to garner a similar reaction to Gritty, the nightmarish...thing...that (eventually) captured the hearts of the city's NHL franchise, the Philadelphia Flyers.
The towering, horned alien is crimson red, like the Stars' primary team color, and its eyes are flecked with gold to match the other hue in the team's color scheme.
It is wearing a white jersey adorned with the Stars' logo.
Just...LOOK at this thing:
As for the rest of the league's mascots:
Houston Gamblers: "Ace"
Birmingham Stallions: "Stanley"
Pittsburgh Maulers: "Marty the Mauler"
(That was a narrow victory for Marty.)
Tampa Bay Bandits: "The Bayside Bandit"
New Orleans Breakers: "Dave the Wave"
New Jersey Generals: "General Jersey" (uggh)
Michigan Panthers: "Pablo"
(Hard to believe they went with "Pablo" when "Pedro" was right there, and could have resurrected the "Vote for Pedro" campaign from the movie "Napoleon Dynamite.")