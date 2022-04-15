The USFL's Philadelphia Stars introduced their new mascot, and it's...something

"Blob" won an online "Name that Mascot" contest and will now represent Philly's USFL franchise when the spring league opens on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — The USFL's revived Philadelphia Stars introduced their new mascot to the world Friday morning, and it sure is...something.

The spring football league conducted a "Name the Mascot" contest on social media for each of its eight teams.

In the Stars' case, fans were asked to choose between three finalists: Astro, Cosmo, and Blob.

Knowing Philadelphia sports fans and recent social media trends, there was really only one way that contest could go.

So, Stars fans: Meet your new mascot -- Blob.

The winning name captured 65% of the fan voting, according to the team.

The winning name of this poll will be the mascot's official name 🙌 — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 14, 2022

Blob is clearly designed to garner a similar reaction to Gritty, the nightmarish...thing...that (eventually) captured the hearts of the city's NHL franchise, the Philadelphia Flyers.

The towering, horned alien is crimson red, like the Stars' primary team color, and its eyes are flecked with gold to match the other hue in the team's color scheme.

It is wearing a white jersey adorned with the Stars' logo.

Dear Earth, meet Blob, the winner of our mascot name vote⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rq0YlmkZti — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 15, 2022

As for the rest of the league's mascots:

Houston Gamblers: "Ace"

We gathered the top name suggestions to vote on below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zbZYIUr2Qk — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) April 14, 2022

Whichever name is chosen in this poll will be the official mascot name for the Gamblers! — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) April 14, 2022

Birmingham Stallions: "Stanley"

We picked your top name suggestions to vote on below 👇 pic.twitter.com/9EWsBLexM6 — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 14, 2022

The winner of this poll will be the official mascot name 💪 — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 14, 2022

Pittsburgh Maulers: "Marty the Mauler"

We pulled the top name suggestions to vote on below ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HdUk93rBru — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) April 14, 2022

The winning name of this poll will be the official Maulers mascot name! — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) April 14, 2022

(That was a narrow victory for Marty.)

Tampa Bay Bandits: "The Bayside Bandit"

We picked your top name suggestions to vote on below 👇 pic.twitter.com/MS2IZxvkxC — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) April 14, 2022

New Orleans Breakers: "Dave the Wave"

We collected the top name suggestions to vote on below 👇 pic.twitter.com/jnTult8wlO — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 14, 2022

Whichever name comes out on top in this poll will be the official mascot name 🔵 — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 14, 2022

New Jersey Generals: "General Jersey" (uggh)

We rallied the top name suggestions to vote on below 👇 pic.twitter.com/xpTY9q2QgZ — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 14, 2022

The winner of this poll will be our mascot's official name 🙌 — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) April 14, 2022

Michigan Panthers: "Pablo"

We pulled your top name suggestions to vote on below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EsB8NJ3E4B — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 14, 2022

The winning name of this poll will be our mascot's official name 🐾 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 14, 2022