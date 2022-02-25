USFL's Philadelphia Stars complete inaugural draft ahead of return to action in April

The USFL will be televised on FOX, FS1, NBC, and the USA Network, but most Stars games will be on FOX network channels.

PHILADELPHIA — The reborn USFL completed its draft this week, and the Philadelphia Stars have filed out their 45-player roster.

The eight-team league will return to action on April 16, when the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions. All USFL games will be played in Birmingham, at both Protective Stadium and Legion Field.

The regular season will last through mid-June, followed by a two-game postseason held in Canton, Ohio.

The Stars, who won league championships in 1984 and 1985 during the USFL's first incarnation, will be coached by Bart Andrus when they return to the field in April.

Andrus, a former head coach in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, is also Philadelphia's general manager.

The league is made up of two four-team divisions. The Stars are part of the North Division, along with the New Jersey Generals, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Michigan Panthers.

The South Division consists of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Philadelphia's first selection in the 2022 USFL draft was quarterback Bryan Scott, 26, of Occidental College. Scott passed for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns in just 33 games in his college career, and had brief stints in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, and Indianapolis Colts before moving on to the CFL.

The Stars selected edge rusher Freedom Akinmoladun, a former standout at Nebraska, with their second-round pick. Akinmoladun has played in the NFL for the Bengals (2019-20) and Jets (2021).

The USFL's owner and operator, FOX, is the official broadcast partner of the league. Games will be split on Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network.

Of the 40 games, 20 will be over-the-air (Fox and NBC), 19 will be on cable (FS1, USA) and four will air via Peacock.