Firebirds' firepower blanks Bears in Calder Cup opener, 5-0

Hershey is in a similar situation they faced in the Eastern Conference Finals against Rochester, before they rebounded with a win in Game Two.

PALM DESERT, Calif. — In a match-up of two teams that have never faced off, the Hershey Bears and the Coachella Valley Firebirds had a bit of a feeling-out period in Game One of the Calder Cup Finals.

It looked like Hershey had the advantage on an early Joe Snively steal, but Chocolatetown couldn't covert as goalie Joey Daccord was huge in the game for Coachella, stopping all 25 shots from the Bears.

While these two teams don't know too much about each other, everyone knows about the Firebirds' firepower this season.

Tye Kartye got Coachella Valley on the board in the first period with a quick wrister to beat Hunter Shepard, making it 1-0.

The Bears' defense got twisted in the second and Ville Petman upped the Bears' deficit to 2-0.

The third period proved to be the backbreaker for Hershey. Andrew Poturalski fell to the ice, but not before just getting off a top-shelf goal to make it 3-0, Coachella Valley, as the Firebirds went on to a 5-0 win to take the first game of the Calder Cup.

"They are frustrated with the game—meaning, you know, they can bring a lot more," said Bears coach Todd Nelson after the game. "I thought that certain individuals have to bring a lot more. So we'll address that tomorrow and watch video and see what kind of adjustments we're going to have to make, but it starts with 20 guys that are in the locker room. Everybody has to contribute, and I felt that there are some passengers tonight and it gets to like this. You can't afford to do that."

Hershey knows that their team has turned the page and is already looking at adjustments for Game Two.

"We have an incredible coaching staff and scouting staff," added defenseman Aaron Ness. "They always give us all the information we need leading up to the game, and you know, tonight and tomorrow it'll be no different, I'm sure. We'll go over some stuff, change some things, and I'm sure there'll be the same thing. It's hockey, so it's going to be a heck of a Game Two. You know, hopefully, we're looking to bring a little more."