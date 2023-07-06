Hershey Bears hockey: Know your opponent

On Wednesday both teams took to the ice for a final practice before the series puck drop.

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Acrisure Arena, it's the scene where Games One and Two of the Calder Cup Finals will take place between the Hershey Bears and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The big moment is right around the corner for @TheHersheyBears in #CalderCupFinals. They are ready to embrace it.@HersheyBearsBC @HBHNationBlog @FOX43Sports @fox43 pic.twitter.com/xFsT87kSZG — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) June 7, 2023

Some notes for Hershey Bears fans to know the opponent:

While the Firebirds may be in their inaugural season, they have championship-caliber leadership. Former Penguins head coach and 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Dan Bylsma is the man behind their bench.

As an affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, they are flush with prospects.

Defenseman Ryker Evans is a top prospect and he can score the biscuit from the blue line. Winger Tye Kartye is just 22 years old but he has already experienced the Stanley Cup playoffs this postseason where he tallied three goals.

Prospect Shane Wright is a big-time player. Wright captained Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

What is going on with the @TheHersheyBears? We catch up with them after their final practice before the #CalderCup Finals. Hear from Coach, Sammy & Nesser @HBHNationBlog @HersheyBearsBC @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/uTx2LR4QXx — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) June 7, 2023

After the morning practice session, we caught up with coach Bylsma and former Hershey Bear Eddie Wittchow about their initial impressions of the Hershey Bears.