x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Eagles select WR Jalen Reagor with 21st overall pick

Philadelphia selected the short but speedy wideout from TCU to help bolster its offensive unit.
Credit: FOX43

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles heard the fans' cries for a wide receiver, and selected one in the first round on Thursday night.

The team selected WR Jalen Reagor from TCU with the 21st choice in the first round.

Reagor, 21, caught 43 balls for 611 yards and 5 TD's in 2019.

However, with a better team in 2018, Reagor posted 72 catches for 1061 yards and 9 TD's.

With the blazing speed he possesses, Reagor has the ability to line up on the outside, in the slot or even out of the backfield.

Ultimately, the team hopes Reagor becomes one of QB Carson Wentz's favorite weapons.

The NFL Draft will resume on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. E.T.

RELATED: Despite being all virtual, the NFL draft kind of looked, well, normal

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft: Pick by pick breakdown, analysis

RELATED: Redskins draft Maryland native Chase Young with 2nd overall pick