Dietrich looks to defend Pa Speedweek title

Who will standout during the 10-day grueling stretch of the 32nd Annual Pa Speedweek?

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Is it July yet, because if you're a dirt track racing fan, it's going to feel like Christmas in July for the next ten days. Tonight kicks off the 32nd Annual Pennsylvania Speedweek.



Drivers have jumped from Western Pa Speedweek, to Ohio Speedweek and now Pa Speedweek in the heart of Posseland. Drivers and teams get ready for little sleep each night and running on adrenaline to get through the long stretch of ripping the lip across various Central Pa tracks.

There's no out right favorite going into the grueling 10-day stretch. It's who stays consistent and keeps their equipment in one piece. Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich won last years title without a single speedweek win.



He's coming off two wins in the buckeye state during the first and the eight race of Ohio Speedweek and ready to grab the bull by the horns.



Dietrich has to fend off two hot drivers. One, a driver who finish second to him in points last year, Brent Marks, who just won the finale at Ohio Speedweek for $20,000.



"You have the competitive side of it and the consistency side of things, he'll (Marks) be the one to beat to win the points. I think him and Anthony Macri will be very fast," said Dietrich.

Macri, probably, if not the winningest driver in the country looks to complete an either week and make all the features. An early crash at Lincoln last year kept him out of the point mix.

As we keep rolling in the heart of the racing season, just like that it's time for the 32nd Annual Pennsylvania Speedweek.