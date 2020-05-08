Reports: Penn State star Micah Parsons will opt out of 2020 season

The Harrisburg grad and star linebacker will forego his final two seasons in Happy Valley to prep for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he's a projected first-round pick

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will opt out of the 2020 season and prepare for a career in professional football, numerous news outlets are reporting.

Parsons has yet to release any official word, but the news of his impending departure from Happy Valley is being reported by the Daily Collegian, Yahoo Sports, 24/7 Sports, SI.com, and Pro Football Talk, among others.

If his time with Penn State truly is over, Parsons made a huge impact in his two years in Happy Valley.

He finished last season with 109 tackles and five sacks, including a strip sack that effectively sealed Penn State's 53-39 victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl -- the second New Year's Day bowl game in as many seasons for Parsons.

In his first season at Penn State, Parsons collected a team-high 82 tackles as a true freshman. He was an All-American last season, and also was voted the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year.