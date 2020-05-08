Big Ten announces revised 10-game football season; here's Penn State's new 2020 schedule

The Nittany Lions are scheduled to open their conference-only slate against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 5

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday announced plans for a revised, 10-game, conference-only football schedule for a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news alters the 2020 schedule for Penn State, which will now open the season against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Nittany Lions visit Michigan on Sept. 19 and host Ohio State on Nov. 7.

Other big games on the slate include a home game with Michigan State on Sept. 26 and a visit to Nebraska on Oct. 31.

The Nittany Lions will begin preseason practice on Friday.

Season ticket holders will be emailed information regarding the 2020 football season Thursday morning, Penn State said.

The Big Ten schedule will span 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The schedule was constructed in a way that allows season to start as early as the weekend of Sept. 5, but also provides the ability to move the start of the season back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 through strategic sequencing that allows games to be moved to a latter part of the schedule, according to Penn State.

The Big Ten Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19, the conference said.

2020 Penn State Football Schedule

Sept. 5: Northwestern

Sept. 12 at Indiana

Sept. 19 at Michigan

Sept. 26 Michigan State

Oct. 3 at Rutgers

Oct. 17 Maryland

Oct. 24 Iowa

Oct. 31 at Nebraska

Nov. 7 Ohio State

Nov. 21 at Illinois

Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship Game

Game times will be announced at a later date.