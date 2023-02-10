Here are Penn State's home and away Big Ten games for the next five seasons

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced home and away opponents for the 2024-28 football seasons.
Next season marks the first year of conference play with the Big Ten's newly expanded lineup, which will feature new additions of former Pac-10 members Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.
Penn State now knows its home and away opponents for the next five seasons, but Nittany Lion fans will have to wait a bit to find out when those games will be played.
Game dates for Penn State's 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year, the university's athletics department said.
In the meantime, here are the Lions' home and away games for the next five seasons:
2024
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington
Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
2025
Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA
2026
Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington
2027
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin
2028
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA
Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC
