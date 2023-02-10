Here are Penn State's home and away Big Ten games for the next five seasons

The Big Ten's expansion to 18 teams officially begins next year with the additions of UCLA, Oregon, USC and Washington.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced home and away opponents for the 2024-28 football seasons.

Next season marks the first year of conference play with the Big Ten's newly expanded lineup, which will feature new additions of former Pac-10 members Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington.

Penn State now knows its home and away opponents for the next five seasons, but Nittany Lion fans will have to wait a bit to find out when those games will be played.

Game dates for Penn State's 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year, the university's athletics department said.

In the meantime, here are the Lions' home and away games for the next five seasons:

2024

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, UCLA, Washington

Away: Minnesota, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

2025

Home: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

2026

Home: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

2027

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

2028

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA

Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC