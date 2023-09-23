Penn State manhandles Iowa in front of 2nd largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history

110,830 fans watched the Nittany Lions blank the Hawkeyes 31-0.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State’s annual White Out has become one of the most unique and intimidating environments in college football. Even if 24th ranked Iowa could handle the crowd noise, they definitely couldn’t handle Penn State’s defense as the 7th ranked Nittany Lions pushed the visiting Hawkeyes all over the field in their 31-0 blowout victory.

The announced attendance was the second largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, 110,830. They had a lot to cheer about on both sides of the ball. The defense was consistently good throughout and created a turnover early to thwart Iowa’s best drive of the game. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs had two fumble recoveries in the game.

From there, the Hawkeyes did basically nothing the rest of the way, finishing the game with a paltry 76 total yards. The Nittany Lions defensive line harassed Iowa QB Cade McNamara from start to finish. He ended up completing only 5 of 14 passes for a measly 42 yards.

Meanwhile, Sophomore Drew Allar and the Lions offense heated up in the second half to put this one way out of reach. They took a 10-zip halftime lead and extended it to 31-0 over the next 18 minutes of the contest. Allar threw four touchdown passes, the first to tight end Khalil Dinkins, the next two to tight end Tyler Warren and his final TD toss went to wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Central York grad Beau Pribula took over at quarterback with 10 minutes left in the game. He ended up with 55 yards rushing on eight carries.