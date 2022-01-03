Big 33 roster revealed with plenty of local talent selected for Team Pennsylvania

Annual high school all-star football game will be played May 30th at Bishop McDevitt

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd kept the streak alive. Every Super Bowl has had at least one Big 33 alumni in the game. That's what makes earning a spot in the prestigious all-star game so special for high school football players in Pennsylvania.

The 2022 Big 33 Team Pennsylvania roster was revealed at Bishop McDevitt high school on Tuesday morning and plenty of local standouts from District III will represent the Keystone State.

Here's a list of the local players expected to suit up and play against Team Maryland this Spring.

Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey

Cocalico OL Ryan Brubaker

Central York TE Trenton Dunnick

Central York DB Treyshawn Smith

Bishop McDevitt WR Mario Easterly

Bishop McDevitt LB Ryan Russo

Greencastle-Antrim K Nathan Kirkwood

Central Dauphin East DB Mehki Flowers



The Big 33 game kicks off on Monday, May 30th at 2pm at Bishop McDevitt.

