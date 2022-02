Football, boys' and girls' soccer, field hockey, and girls' volleyball are all heading to Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Big news from the PIAA Wednesday.

They're moving a few fall state championships from Hersheypark Stadium to Cumberland Valley High School for the next four years.

Football, boys' and girls' soccer, field hockey, and girls' volleyball are all heading to Cumberland County.

Tennis and cross country will remain in Hershey.

So no more Hershey Kisses or chocolate bars.

They're trading in a trip to Chocolate-town for one near Mechanicsburg.