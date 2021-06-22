Head games: Ben Simmons' future uncertain after playoff flop

All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers face an uncertain future after an early exit in the playoffs.

The Sixers won 49 games and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but Philly still lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons.

All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason.

He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.