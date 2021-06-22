x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Head games: Ben Simmons' future uncertain after playoff flop

All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons wipes his face during the second half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers face an uncertain future after an early exit in the playoffs. 

The Sixers won 49 games and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but Philly still lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. 

All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason. 

He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench. 

Center Joel Embiid tried to carry the team but was hindered by a knee injury.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.