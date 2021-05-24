Barnstormers pitcher Bryan Brickhouse has contract purchased by Dodgers

The right-hander will join the Dodger's Double-A affiliate in Tulsa. He's the 3rd member of the Lancaster rotation to be picked up by a big-league club this spring.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The 2021 Atlantic League season hasn't even started yet, but the Lancaster Barnstormers are already down three pitchers.

Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse became the third member of the Barnstormers' projected rotation to be poached by a Major League club, the team said Monday.

Brickhouse's contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will join the organization's Double-A affiliate in Tulsa, Lancaster announced.

He joins fellow right-handers Tyler Herb and Brandon Lawson as the third member of the Barnstormers to be picked up by a big-league club this spring, the team said.

Another right-hander with Major League experience was signed by another organization just prior to submitting his contract to the Barnstormers, manager Ross Peeples said.

Brickhouse, a native of Woodland, Texas, made two spring training starts for the Barnstormers this month, pitching four innings against the California Dogecoin on Sunday and another start against the Black Sox last Wednesday. He had previously been in the Kansas City Royals organization for eight years after being drafted in the third round in 2011.

Brickhouse served as the closer at Class A Wilmington in 2018 and peaked at Class AAA Omaha in 2019.

“Brickhouse has a very live arm,” said Peeples. “He came in and was very impressive. With a fastball sitting in the mid-90’s, it was only a matter of time before he got some interest."

Lancaster will open its 2021 season with a week-long road trip to North Carolina beginning May 27. The Barnstormers will face the Gastonia Honey Hunters in a four-game series before taking on the High Point Rockers in a three-game set.