Should alleged victims of child sex abuse have more time to sue? Soon, voters may decide.

The amendment would allow alleged victims of child abuse more time to file lawsuits. However, critics could take away rights of the accused

Voters may soon decide if alleged victims of child sexual abuse will have more time to file civil lawsuits against the people or organizations they are accusing. However, critics worry the legislation could tip the scales of justice towards the accuser while taking away the rights of the accused.

House Bill 14 is a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution that would establish a 2-year-long window in which civil claims arising from child sexual abuse could then be asserted even if they had previously been barred by a statute of limitations.

The House Judiciary Committee moved the legislation to the full House on a vote of 24-1. However, even though the bipartisan effort drew widespread support, lawmakers also noted their concern that changing the statute of limitations will make it more difficult for the accused to adequately defend themselves in court.

"I don't support it as I haven't in years past. The statute of limitations exist for the very reason of preventing injustice because great expanses of time make it difficult, very challenging for the accused to be able to defend themselves adequately," said Rep. Paul Schemel, (R) Franklin County. He added, "so, I believe this seeks to do justice to victims. That seems rightful However, at the expense of others. And, for that reason I will oppose as I have in the past."

Rep. Mike Zabel, (D) Delaware County also expressed concern over the measure, although he voted yes to move it to the full House.

"I am a yes on this resolution, but I share Rep. Schemel's concerns with regards to statute of limitations and I believe that we as a legislature need to tread very carefully when we're talking about extending statutes of leglislation," said Zabel. "With regards to the specific nature of the offense that we're considering here, childhood sexual abuse, the way those injuries or the way those cases manifest themselves in terms of time and psychology warrant this extension. And, it's a properly and carefully considered resolution. However statute of limitations are essential and not something to be tinkered with lightly. I don't believe we're doing that here. But, I do want to reinforce Rep. Schemel's concern and respect for statute of limitation in general as an important part of the rights of the accused."

"I am proud to support it and I encourage all members to advance this to the next step and try to get it on the ballot as soon as possible," said Rep. Tim Briggs, (D) Montgomery County.

Article 1section 11—remedies clause. Amends the clause itself

Must pass in 2 consectutive sessions in order to be presented to the voters for adoption