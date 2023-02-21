Chester County police officer struck, killed 75-year-old bicyclist

Michael Thomas Ghione, from West Chester, was struck and killed by a police car on Feb. 19.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County bicyclist was struck and killed by a police officer, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office and the West Goshen Police Department are investigating the fatal crash, where 75-year-old Michael Thomas Ghione, from West Chester, was struck and killed by a police car on Feb. 19.

According to a Facebook post released by the District Attorney's Office, the crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Officers at the scene determined that an officer from the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department had struck Ghione, who was traveling north on South High Street in the area of Route 202 overpass.

Ghione was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a heartbreaking incident resulting in a tragic death. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Ghione," said DA Deb Ryan. "We are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the crash."