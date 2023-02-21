Lancaster County officials will unveil app to aid Sudden Cardiac Arrest victims on Wednesday

The Lancaster County officials will announce the countywide launch of the PulsePoint Respond app, a tool to notify registrants of nearby Sudden Cardiac Arrests.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — February is American Heart Month, and Lancaster County officials are getting ready to celebrate in a big way.

Tomorrow, they will recognize the month with the American Heart Association and announce the countywide launch of the PulsePoint Respond app.

The app, which is supported through partnerships with the EMS Council and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, will allow Lancaster County residents to sign up to be notified of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) incidents reported within a half mile of their current location.

Using the app, registrants can see where the victim is, any Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) in the area and instructions on how to use the AED. The app will also provide CPR instructions.

County officials hope PulsePoint will help improve SCA survival rates.