Berks County investigators charge 5 New York men in alleged 'grandparent scam'

The suspects are accused of scamming more than two dozen people from multiple states out of more than $240,000, according to investigators.

READING, Pa. — Five Bronx, New York men were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft by deception and criminal conspiracy for their alleged roles in a "grandparent phone scam" that victimized a 67-year-old California man and dozens of others late last year, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

The Berks County Detectives Office investigated the alleged scam because the suspects instructed the victim to send money and other items to Reading, authorities say.

Charged after a six-month investigation were:

Josiah Ashton Dejesus, 19: Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (11 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (11 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (11 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (11 counts), Identity Theft (11 counts)

Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (11 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (11 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (11 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (11 counts), Identity Theft (11 counts) Jashua Noboa-Nival, 19: Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (8 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (8 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (8 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (8 counts), Identity Theft (8 counts), Forgery

Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (8 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (8 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (8 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (8 counts), Identity Theft (8 counts), Forgery Yeurys Peguero-Rosario, 22: Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (5 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (5 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (5 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (5 counts), Identity Theft (5 counts)

Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (5 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (5 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (5 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (5 counts), Identity Theft (5 counts) Ramon Emilio Peguero-Rosario, 18: Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (4 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (4 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (4 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (4 counts), Identity Theft (4 counts)

Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception (4 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (4 counts), Receiving Stolen Property (4 counts) & Criminal Conspiracy (4 counts), Identity Theft (4 counts) Nelson M. Rivas-Bello, 26: Corrupt Organization, Theft by Deception & Criminal Conspiracy

Berks County authorities say the investigation began on Oct. 7, 2020, when the victim contacted the Berks County Detectives Office.

The victim told detectives that on Oct. 5, he received a phone call from a male who identified himself as the victim’s adult grandson. The victim told investigators he questioned the caller, because the caller's voice did not sound like his grandson's.

The caller allegedly explained that he was in a car accident while driving to a funeral in Reading, investigators say. The caller allegedly told the victim he was texting while driving, ran a stop sign, and struck another vehicle occupied by a pregnant woman.

The caller allegedly claimed he was arrested because he caused bodily injury to the woman, the victim told authorities. The caller asked the victim not to tell his parents, and said a public defender would be contacting the victim, investigators say.

A few minutes later, the victim told investigators, another male caller contacted him and identified himself as his grandson's public defender. The alleged lawyer allegedly told the victim that his grandson needed $6,800 in bail money for his court hearing the following day, investigators say.

The "public defender" requested the money in cash, as well as a clean t-shirt for his grandson’s court hearing, the victim told authorities.

The victim said he was instructed to mail the cash and t-shirt to a Reading address. The victim told police he complied and sent the money and clothing to the address as directed via overnight mail.

The victim told police he also provided the "public defender" with the overnight FedEx tracking number.

The next day, the victim said, he received another call from the "public defender," who allegedly told the victim that the woman allegedly involved in the accident had lost the baby, and that the victim's grandson was being charged with manslaughter.

The "public defender" claimed the victim would soon be getting a call from the "public defender's" boss, the victim reported.

A few minutes later, the victim said, another male called and identified himself as the "public defender's" supervisor. The second caller requested that the victim send another t-shirt, a COVID-19 mask, and $5,000 in cash overnight to the same Reading address, the victim said.

The victim told police he agreed to this second request and went to his bank to obtain the $5,000 in cash.

But the victim reported that he contacted his grandson's parents and his grandson prior to withdrawing the money, and quickly realized he had been scammed, investigators say. He then contacted the Berks County District Attorney's Detective Office.

On Oct. 7, 2020, investigators say, the victim agreed to assist detectives by mailing an overnight package to the same Reading address. The victim again provided the overnight tracking number and guaranteed delivery time to the "public defender," investigators say.

On Oct. 8, members of the Berks County Detective Office and the Reading Police Department say they conducted an undercover operation in the city at the address provided to the victim.

During this undercover operation, detectives say they observed a vehicle occupied by three men approach the Reading address. Detectives say one man exit the vehicle and waited by the address, while the other two men parked around the corner.

At approximately 8:29 a.m., the package was delivered, and one of the men took possession of it, investigators say. He was seen leaving the area and opening the package.

The three males were then apprehended and taken to the Berks County District Attorney’s Detective Unit for questioning, investigators say.

The three males identified themselves as Noboa-Nival, Yueres Peguero-Rosario, and Ramon Peguero-Rosario, and allegedly admitted to being involved in criminal activity.

They were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, which they later successfully petitioned to have reduced to $50,000 each.

The defendants subsequently posted bail and were released.

Investigators continued looking into the suspects' alleged activities following their arrest, and after a six-month investigation determined they were part of a conspiracy that victimized numerous other people using the same modus operandi.

Investigators determined 11 people sent money to addresses in Reading. They are:

Victim from Eugene, Oregon, sent $4,400.00 cash to Chestnut St. (1200 block) Victim from Bay Minette, Alabama, sent $15,000.00 cash to Mulberry St. (1200 block) Victim from Honolulu, Hawaii, sent $10,000.00 cash to Fairview Ave. (2200 block) Victim from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, sent $3,750.00 cash to S. 13th St. (500 block) Victim from Salt Lake City, Utah, sent $6,500.00 cash to Cotton St. (1500 block) Victim from Miami, Florida, sent $5,000.00 cash to Mayberry Ave. (200 block) Victim from Felda, Florida, sent $60,300.00 cash to Buttonwood St. (1300 block) Victim from Henderson, Nevada, sent $7,500.00 cash to Elm St. (100 block) Victim from Phoenix, Arizona, sent $3,000.00 cash to Douglass St. (900 block) Victim from Sacramento, California, sent $9,000.00 cash to N. 9th St. (700 block) Victim from Carmichael, California, sent $7,800.00 cash to Walnut St. (100 block)

The total financial loss is approximately $132,250, according to investigators.

In addition to the above listed Berks County cases, the detectives say they identified an additional 15 victims, from 13 states, totaling approximately $110,930 in cash, and included a firearm in lieu of cash.

These cases have been referred to other law enforcement agencies and police departments with jurisdiction, since they occurred outside Berks County, prosecutors said.

Last Friday, the Berks County Detectives filed criminal charges against the five defendants at Magisterial District Judge Alvin Robinson’s Office.

On April 12, Noboa-Nival was taken into custody at the Berks County Services Center, and he was immediately escorted down to the Central Processing Center and released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department. Bail was set at $20,000. The defendant was released after posting bail pending his Preliminary Hearing which will be held at a later date.

On April 15, authorities say, the United States Marshal’s Service apprehended Dejesus, Ramon Peguero-Rosario and Rivas-Bello, at their Bronx, New York, residence. They were taken into custody and remain incarcerated at the Eric M. Taylor Center located in East Elmhurst, New York.

The three defendants have waived formal extradition and are scheduled to be returned to Berks County, Pennsylvania, on April 26.

On April 16, Yeurys Peguero-Rosario surrendered by reporting to the Central Processing Center and was taken into custody by the Berks County Sheriff’s Department. A Preliminary Arraignment was held via video. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was committed to Berks County Jail pending a Preliminary Hearing which will be held at a later date.