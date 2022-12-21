Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announces contest series to be part of upcoming inauguration

Four interactive contests will give students and families across Pennsylvania the chance to be part of Shapiro and Davis's upcoming inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four interactive contests will give students and families across Pennsylvania the chance to be part of the upcoming Jan. 17 inauguration of the Commonwealth's next governor and lieutenant governor.

The Inaugural Contest Series includes four different interactive contests.

“We are thrilled to announce our interactive Contest Series to invite Pennsylvanians to get involved in this Inauguration and highlight the best of what our Commonwealth has to offer,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren.

The four contests are as follows:

-Hometown Hero Contest: Families across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are invited to nominate a member of their community for a chance to attend the Inauguration of Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis.

Nominators are tasked with explaining why they’re nominating their neighbor and what contributions their neighbor has made to their community that defines them as a Hometown Hero.



-Art Contest: Students from across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are invited to reveal their artistic talents through photography or fine art.

Participants are encouraged to promote the beauty of their community in an artistic form. Entrants should create a photo or painting that reflects what they find beautiful about their community.



-Essay Contest: Pennsylvania High school students (grades 9 - 12) who participate in a vocational, technical, building trades, or computer science instruction program are invited to submit an essay that describes how their workforce development course has prepared them for a career in their desired field and how Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s plans to invest in our workforce will help them shape their future.



-Pennsylvania Selfies: Pennsylvania residents are invited to submit a selfie sporting campaign or inaugural merchandise for a chance to win.

Participants will be able to submit their animations from Dec. 21, 2022, through Jan. 6, 2023. The contest will close at 11:59 p.m.

Winners are expected to be announced on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Governor-Elect Shapiro is focused on bringing families, students, and entire communities to the table for this celebration, and with these contests, this Inauguration will feature stories and accomplishments from all across the Commonwealth," said Warren.