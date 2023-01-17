Shapiro, Davis to be inaugurated on Jan. 17

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis will host three days of service leading up to their inauguration.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 17, 2023.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held in Harrisburg, along with an inaugural celebration in Lititz on the 17th.

Shapiro and Davis won the election over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.

The 49-year-old Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2016, when he defeated Republican John Rafferty Jr. He was re-elected to his position in 2020.

Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.