Senator introduces bill to require armed security guards in all Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania senator today announced a new bill that would require Pennsylvania schools to have armed security personnel on campus.

Sen. Mike Regan's Senate Bill 907 would require school districts to employ an armed, trained and vetted school security person at every school during school hours.

It would also allow school boards the ability to have armed guards stationed on school grounds during extracurricular activities.

“Students want to know their schools are safe and parents want to know their children will come home at the end of the school day,” Regan said. “The safety of students, teachers and school staff should be a top priority. Students deserve a safe environment where they can learn and grow, and teachers should not have the sole responsibility for protecting our kids.”

Regan says his proposal would require the safety personnel to comply with vigorous training and certification requirements, including lethal weapons training and training on interacting with students.

“Many school districts haven’t done what is considered by school security experts as the most effective method of deterring acts of violence, and that is putting an armed, trained and vetted officer in every building,” the senator said. “The time to fix that is now, before another school falls victim to a heinous act of violence.”

Since 2018, the Pennsylvania General Assembly has appropriated $800 million in grant funds to help districts pay for school safety and security upgrades and, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, only approximately half of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts have taken advantage of putting armed officers in schools, Regan's office said.