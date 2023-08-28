Pa. State Police hope removal of college requirement will expand recruitment efforts

Pennsylvanians will no longer need 60 college credits to become a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians will no longer need 60 college credits to become a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper, a rule that has been in place since the 1990s.

On Monday, Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pennsylvania) along with PSP leaders announced the removal of the requirement at the Pa. State Police Academy in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

"Policing is a noble profession here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and this, the Pennsylvania State Police is the finest law enforcement agency in our nation," said Gov. Shapiro. "We need to show those who want to serve that this door of opportunity is open to them and we want to make clear we want you on our PSP team."

They hope the elimination of the nearly 30-year-old rule will help them expand their recruitment efforts.

"The opportunity to serve should be open to any qualified Pennsylvanian regardless of whether they have a 4-year degree or whether they have hours of college credit," said Gov. Shapiro. "I want to make sure the doors of opportunity are open to more Pennsylvanians."

The change comes as law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and across the nation face a shortage of applicants. In 2019, the PSP received some 8,000 applications. 4 years later, that number has shrunk to just 1,800.

"This is an issue for policing all across Pennsylvania and indeed in most parts of this nation," said Gov. Shapiro. "We need to take the steps now, right here at the Pennsylvania State Police in order to address these challenges."

PSP officials say they are confident in their pre-screening application process and their 28-week rigorous training program cadets take part in. They also believe the removal of the college requirement will not affect the standard of policing they uphold.

"With this change, I do not expect to see a drop-off in the quality or caliber of those who go on to successfully graduate from our training academy and become troopers. We demand the highest standards and will continue to do so," said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP adds they are focused on continuing to bring in Pennsylvania's finest into their workforce.

"We are very proud of the tradition here at PSP. We are very proud of our training program and we welcome all of those interested in joining us," said Captain Jamal Pratt, PSP's Academy Directory.