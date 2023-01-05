Rally at Capitol calls on legislators ahead of budget negotiations

Over 500 Pennsylvanians from 20 different counties will rally at the Capitol on May Day to implore legislators to fund causes like driver's licenses for all.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 500 Pennsylvanians from 20 different counties will rally at the Capitol for May Day.

May Day is when a number of organizations, advocates and representatives come together to call on state legislators to fund measures they say will improve the lives of people across the commonwealth.

With state budget negotiations, 10 organizations and nonprofits are banding together to implore lawmakers to invest in several programs. These areas include education, housing, higher minimum wage, and driver’s licenses. Proposed funding would include:

Stabilizing families by stabilizing housing with $300 million in full, permanent funding for the Whole Home Repairs program,

Increasing the minimum wage and ending the preemption rule that prevents local governments from setting a minimum wage,

Providing a great education for all children with $700 million in new school funding through the Fair Funding Formula and $300 million in new money for the Level Up program,

Enabling all Pennsylvanians to access driver’s licenses and modernizing and securing Pennsylvania’s licensing system.

“Raising the minimum wage to $15 would help 1.6 million Pennsylvanians get a better paying job,” said Marc Stier, executive producer of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.